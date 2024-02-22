Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conservative member for Leigh James Grundy was recalling the terrifying episode in the Commons following another fiery opposition day debate yesterday centred around a controversial intervention by Speaker and Labout MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle on matters surrounding calls for an Israeli ceasefire in Gaza.

He said: "We all face difficult votes in this House, I myself saw the consequences of one of those votes when after an opposition day debate some time ago, my elderly parents were threatened with being stabbed to death."

He added: "When we do vote on difficult matters, we should all do so under the same set of rules, I think that is very important.

Leigh MP James Grundy

"I think that yesterday, certainly many on this side of the House felt that the changing of the order of business meant that whilst entirely legitimately Labour MPs were protected from potential threats of violence and murder, people on this side of the House were consequentially more exposed to such threats.

"We cannot continue like this, such breaches of procedure are unacceptable, everyone's right in this House to vote in the way that they wish and their security should be equal across all benches."

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt replied: "It is not just what is directed against us, it is directed against members of our family, perhaps most appallingly honourable members' children as well."

