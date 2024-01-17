Both Wigan borough Tory MPs joined a major Conservative rebellion last night (Tuesday) over a Bill aimed at reviving the stalled Rwanda plan.

Chris Green (Bolton West & Atherton) and James Grundy (Leigh) voted for two amendments that right-wing MPs claim will help to protect the Government’s flagship asylum policy from legal challenge.

They joined more than 50 other Tory MPs who backed amendments tabled by former immigration minister Robert Jenrick and veteran Tory Sir Bill Cash - however both amendments were categorically defeated in the Commons.

Tory MPs Chris Green (left) and James Grundy (right) both voted against the Government in the Rwanda vote

Some 68 MPs, including 60 Tories, voted in favour of changes to the Safety of Rwanda Bill put forward by Conservative backbencher Sir Bill, which seek to ensure UK and international law cannot be used to block a person being removed to Rwanda.

The amendment was rejected by a majority of 461, but the rebellion gives an indication of the scale of unease within the Conservative Party during an election year.

The scope of the rebellion would be more than enough to sink the Bill and overturn the Government’s working majority of 54 if it were repeated at its final Commons hurdle – third reading – which is expected today (Wednesday).

However, no Conservatives voted against the legislation at second reading – despite similar warnings from the right of the party which had appeared to put its fate in jeopardy beforehand.

Former prime minister Liz Truss, former ministers Suella Braverman and Sir Simon Clarke and former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith were also among those to back the amendments.

Mr Jenrick had aimed to change the Bill to severely limit individual asylum seekers’ ability to appeal against being put on a flight to Kigali.

The Commons later rejected his amendment 525 to 58, majority 467.

Under the Government’s plan, migrants who cross the English Channel on small boats could be sent on a one-way trip to Rwanda rather than being allowed to try to seek asylum in the UK.

The legislation along with a recently signed treaty with Kigali are aimed at ensuring the scheme is legally watertight following a Supreme Court ruling against it last year.