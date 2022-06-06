Wigan borough's Conservative MPs have their say on Prime Minster's no confidence vote

The threshold of 54 MPs submitting letters to the backbench 1922 Committee to force a vote on Mr Johnson's leadership was passed on Sunday.

The Prime Minister is set to face the secret ballot on Monday between 6pm and 8pm in the House of Commons, with the result expected to be announced about an hour later.

Mr Johnson will have to secure the backing of half his MPs plus one to survive – 180 votes.

Leigh MP James Grundy, right, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Borough MPs have been voicing their opinion on the vote as pressure continues to mount following the Sue Gray report.

Leigh MP James Grundy said: “Call me old fashioned, but I believe that the Prime Minister should be chosen by the British people in a general election, not by some bloke called Rupert and his mates in an oak-panelled gentleman's club in London via an establishment coup. 100 per cent backing Boris.”

Chris Green, whose Bolton West constituency includes Atherton, said: “Many people across the country have been anticipating a leadership challenge and a confidence vote to be held on the Prime Minister.

Bolton West MP Chris Green

“The cost of living crisis and parties in Downing Street have upset many people and Conservative MPs feel this too.