Douglas ward councillors Matt Dawber, Pat Draper and Mary Callaghan gave the money to Robin Park Indoor Bowling Club using their Brighter Borough Funding allocated by Wigan Council.

The club, which runs during the crown green bowling winter season from October to March, operates from Robin Park Leisure Centre every Monday, attracting around 200 players per session.

Douglas ward councillors Mary Callaghan, left, and Pat Draper and Matt Dawber, right, present the cheque to members of Robin Park Indoor Bowling Club

The much-needed funding will be used to replace ageing equipment used by the club, whose roots go back to 1999.

At that time, the leisure centre issued an appeal to all crown green bowlers throughout the borough to consider taking up long mat bowling there during the winter months.

The response was positive and in September 1999 eight teams began playing on two mats in a Friday evening league.

The league expanded and in 2003 Robin Park Indoor Bowling Club was created with a formal management committee.

From humble beginnings the club has survived and grown, despite economic turmoil and the coronavirus pandemic, and now has a borough-wide membership exceeding 200 people playing on five mats.

Two leagues run every Monday afternoon and evening, between noon and 8pm, from October to March.

Coun Matt Dawber said: “We have seen first-hand how Robin Park Indoor Bowling Club brings together people from all across our borough, boosting their physical health through sports and supporting their mental health by giving them a place to socialise during the colder winter months.

“Grassroots clubs like this improve community well-being by reducing loneliness, develop and promote community cohesion and bring together people from all walks of like. These aims are something my colleagues and I are always keen to support on our ward.”

Club treasurer Patrick Keogh said: “We would like to thank the Douglas ward councillors for their support and advice during the process to obtain Brighter Borough Funding.”