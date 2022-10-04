Wigan community groups urged to put in bids as council grant schemes reopen

Organisations across the borough are encouraged to bid for a share of either the Community Recovery Fund (CRF) or Community Safety Fund (CSF) before the latest window closes later this month.

So far, both schemes have provided a combined £340k for more than 350 projects that have made a tangible difference in neighbourhoods across the borough.

Community funding streams.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities, said: “We know how important these two schemes have been for our community network.

“In particular, the recovery fund has been crucial to helping voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations find their feet after the pandemic.

“We’re delighted that another round is open so if you have a project that is encouraging community spirit, engaging volunteers, promoting new skills or establishing bonds between different generations, please get in touch.”

The first four phases of the CRF – funded by Wigan Council - have supported 311 projects with a total of £243, 386, and new allocations of up to £2,000 are available.

The CSF – which allocates funds from the GM Police and crime commissioner’s office - is into its second round with 54 projects supported by £100,000 worth of funding to date.

Organisations can apply for up to £2,000 but are expected to match-fund 20 per cent of the funding request for the project.

Allocations for the CSF are ringfenced for projects that improve community safety and reduce ASB and other neighbourhood related crime.

Coun Kevin Anderson, cabinet member for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “Tackling ASB and helping our residents feel safe in their homes is a key priority for our Place and Community Safety Partnership.

Councillor Kevin Anderson.

“The projects funded by the CSF play a vital role in making positive changes and I would urge any groups out there that think they can help make a difference to apply.”

Potential applicants are encouraged to check the eligibility criteria and application details on the council website or contact The Deal for Communities team via this email: [email protected]

For more information on applying for either of the two funds, visit: www.wigan.gov.uk/Council/The-Deal/Deal-Communities/Funding/Community-Recovery-Fund.aspx