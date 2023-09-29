News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon

Wigan Council agrees changes to huge housing plan for Greater Manchester

Wigan councillors have approved amendments to plans to build 165,000 homes across Greater Manchester over the next 15 years.
By George Lythgoe
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

They are the latest local authority representatives to approve the modifications made to the Places for Everyone plan which went through an eight-month examination from government inspectors.

Following on from Trafford Council executive’s approval earlier in the week, Wigan’s cabinet members agreed the modifications and the eight-week public consultation to start after October this year, the town heard.

Read More
Chart-topping Wigan band The Lathums release latest single
An image included in the Places for Everyone documentAn image included in the Places for Everyone document
An image included in the Places for Everyone document
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The main modifications to the plan include the boundary changes to housing developments and the removal of the North of Irlam Station site – meaning the loss of green belt land has decreased.

The Salford-based site would have provided around 800 dwellings for the plan but the impact on green field land was deemed too severe to keep.

To protect green belt land better, the sites of Timperley Wedge for 1,700 homes and Elton Reservoir for 3,500 homes had their boundaries altered.

The other developments where boundaries have also been changed but not altered in scale include: Simister and Bowlee (1,250 homes), Broadbent Moss (1,450 homes and employment space), South of Rosary Road (60 homes), Land at Hazelhurst Farm (450 homes), South of Hyde (440 homes).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other changes applied to the scheme are not material but improve clarity and consistency in policy wording across the plan.

It is now up to the remaining seven councils in Greater Manchester to approve these modifications before consultation can begin.

Stockport is the one borough not part of the Places for Everyone plan after leaving due to concerns over green belt impact.

There were no physical changes made to the plan for the Wigan sites, the meeting heard.

The areas earmarked for development include the logistics park at M6 Junction 25, 1,050 homes North of Mosley Common, 600 homes and 15,000 sqm of employment at Pocket Nook and 500 homes at Gibfield West.

Related topics:Wigan CouncilWiganGreater ManchesterNorth