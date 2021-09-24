Wigan councillor announces resignation after threat of legal challenge

Coun Steve Jones, a Bryn independent representative, thought about stepping down after community organisations he was running encountered financial difficulties in July.

But a huge response from residents, who said he should carry on as a councillor, led to him changing his mind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Steve Jones

A joint statement released by Coun Jones and the council said: "Wigan Council has developed a culture of kindness and compassion among its workforce and elected members. At the time of his resignation, Coun Steve Jones was under a lot of pressure, which is why the resignation was not accepted immediately to give time for reflection and proper consideration.

"Unfortunately, this decision has been challenged by an individual who is threatening legal action against the council. Therefore, in the interest of taxpayers and in agreement with Coun Jones, we have no choice but to accept the resignation.”

Coun Jones added: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my role as a local councillor and have been involved in some great community projects. I’d like to thank my constituents for voting me into office and my colleagues at the council for all their support over the last five years. I’d like to thank the council for all the help and support they’ve given me, especially Alison who has always shown me and other members nothing but kindness."

Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: "I’d like to thank Coun Jones for his hard work and commitment to his constituents during his time as a councillor. I’d like to wish him and his family all the best."

A casual vacancy will now be declared in the Bryn ward and a by-election could be called.