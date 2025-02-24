A Wigan councillor has resigned from the Labour Party in dismay at decisions made by the Government.

In an exclusive interview with Wigan Today, Coun Pat Draper said her decision had been made with a “heavy heart” and she had “no issues” with local government, but was upset with the actions of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the national party.

She will continue to represent residents in Douglas ward as an independent councillor until the local elections in 2026.

But Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux said he would consider asking her to stand down so a by-election could be held.

Coun Pat Draper

Coun Draper said: “After nearly nine years of representing the Douglas ward, working hard for my constituents, and many years supporting the Labour Party, I have built a reputation, I am known for getting the job done.

“I am known as an old-fashioned Labour councillor and I am proud of that, as well as being a miner's daughter who says it the way it is.

"Keir Starmer and the Labour Party have left the working class behind with lies and broken promises. The people of this borough and countrywide have had enough. There is always money for war, but not enough money for our pensioners, children, working people, disabled people, with the food banks and child poverty in this country increasing.”

In her resignation letter, Coun Draper said the “last straw” was the Government’s decision not to award compensation to WASPI women.

She spent nine years campaigning for this, including as a WASPI champion, and attended the House of Commons, demonstrations and fund-raising events to highlight the issue.

Coun Draper described the decision as a “total betrayal” of the women affected.

She wrote: “I have no issues with local government and I have to thank Coun Molyneux, leader of Wigan Council, and full council for all agreeing to keep on supporting all 1950s-born and WASPI women in full council on January 22, 2025.”

Several other decisions made by the Government featured in her resignation letter, including changes to the winter fuel allowance.

Coun Draper said: “This is one of the worst winters we have endured so far and this policy has turned the whole country against Labour.”

She also cited the retention of the two-child benefit cap, increased tuition fees and keeping the right to buy council properties.

Coun Draper said: “This Government's popularity with the public is dire because many think Labour lied to get into government. Keir Starmer's authoritarian leadership is destroying the Labour Party and who we are. Never forget we are the many, you are the few.”

She said she had the backing of the Wigan RMT union branch in becoming an independent councillor.

RMT regional organiser Steve Shaw said: “Pat Draper has the full support of Wigan RMT branch in her decision to resign her Labour Party membership.

”Pat Draper epitomises what local councillors should stand for when representing working class constituencies.

”Pat is a person of principle and morals. One of only two Labour councillors across the borough who stood with striking rail workers when 200 jobs were on the line during the ‘no to driver only’ national rail dispute.

“Pat is a person that stands by her principles. When many constituents who Pat represents are suffering financial detriment due Labour’s policies of scrapping the winter fuel allowance, hanging women born in the 50s out to dry following their withdrawal of support for the WASPI campaign and the introduction of the two child benefit cap, Pat stood by her principles and as a result has cut ties with a party that are no longer leading voices of the working classes in Wigan.”

But Wigan’s Labour leader Coun David Molyneux said: “Obviously I am extremely disappointed that Pat has decided to leave the party and the Labour group. Pat certainly has her own views on national issues and she has every right to that, but at the same time Pat stood as a Labour party candidate and I will have to consider asking her to stand down so a by-election can be held.”

Read Coun Draper’s resignation letter in full:

It is with a heavy heart that I inform you all that I am resigning as a Labour Party member with immediate effect. I will NOT be stepping down as a Councillor and I will carry on as an Independent Community Councillor serving the constituents of the Douglas Ward in Wigan until the local elections in 2026 when I will stand as an Independent Councillor. The last straw for me was the decision of the Labour Leader and Prime Minister Keir Starmer to not award the WASPI Ladies and all 1950s born women compensation.

As the only former WASPI Champion the only in the country on behalf of Wigan Council (a voluntary role) I have spent nine years supporting this campaign and 8 years as the WASPI champion. The Parliamentary Ombudsman made a final decision that there was a case of maladministration and recommended compensation payments between £1,000 - £3,000. I have been to the House of Commons twice, attended many demonstrations and fundraising events to raise publicity of this important campaign. 3.8 million 1950s women have endured years of hardship; 275,000 women have died and one woman dies every 13 minutes waiting for justice. Previous governments have saved £181 billion on women's State Pension, this is rightful compensation.

This would cost £11bn to implement. Many MPs have supported this campaign during their careers and have used it in their campaigns to get elected. This campaign has cross party support which is immense. This decision is a total betrayal to all of these women but we do carry on the fight for justice.

I have no issues with local government and I have to thank Cllr Molyneux Leader of Wigan Council & full council for all agreeing to keep on supporting all 1950s born and WASPI Women in Full Council on 22nd January 2025 and on 24th January, the whole Council and I unanimously voted to back a motion to hold a national inquiry into grooming gangs.

Another reason I am resigning is that Winter Fuel Allowance that every pensioner should receive was stopped by this government.

Only pensioners on Pension Credit, so those on £218.15 per week or less, or the lower pension of £169.50 are now eligible. 800,000 pensioners have not made a claim for Pension Credit and millions will suffer who are just over the limit and struggle to heat their homes.

This is a decision that puts our pensioners at risk during winter and causes division. The savings on stopping Winter Fuel Allowance is £1.5 billion, the cost of implementation is £1.2 billion. There was no consultation period on this decision and the last consultation in 2019 stated if implemented 4,000 pensioners would die. The government implemented this very quickly putting pressure on all councils against advice from Citizens Advice Bureau, Age UK, and Martin Lewis. This is one of the worst winters we have endured so far and this policy has turned the whole country against Labour. It has caused stress; isolation and many deaths may be the result of this policy.

The two-child benefit cap should also be scrapped not kept. This is another atrocious decision this government made which could have taken 300,000 children out of poverty but chose not to which is disgraceful. All children's agencies agree that the government should scrap this policy.

On tuition fees, instead of scrapping this disaster, the government increased the fees putting our young people into more debt with most over £50,000 when they leave university.

Keeping the right to buy Council properties is also an horrendous decision. It is scrapped in Scotland and Wales and it should be scrapped in England. Again, it puts our councils under extreme pressure and with a housing crisis nationwide we should scrap the right to buy and build more council houses.

The 10 pledges Keir Starmer made have not been kept. Promises have been broken again and again with same people suffering who are always the working class. This party used to represent our pensioners who have worked all their lives, the matriarchs of our society but not anymore. Children have been left in poverty and our young people left with massive debt when education is needed and the most important service our NHS, free at the point of use at any time by us all, is crumbling before our eyes under this government's policy of privatisation.

Our public services are in turmoil and should be fetched back under government control like water, energy, transport, not in private control with these companies making millions in profit. This current Labour Party does not represent me or many of my constituents. We have had 14 years of austerity under the atrocious Tory Government. Keir Starmer had the choice to end austerity but didn't It is a political choice not a necessity.

After nearly 9 years of representing the Douglas Ward working hard for my constituents and many years supporting the Labour Party, I have built a reputation, I am known for getting the job done.

I am known as an old-fashioned Labour Councillor and I am proud of that as well as being a miner's daughter who says it the way it is.

Keir Starmer and the Labour Party have left the working class behind with lies and broken promises. The people of this borough and countrywide have had enough. There is always money for war but not enough money for our pensioners, children, working people, disabled people, with the food banks and child poverty in this country increasing

This government's popularity with the public is dire because many think Labour lied to get into government. Keir Starmer's authoritarian leadership is destroying the Labour Party and who we are. Never forget we are the many you are the few.

Since he became leader there has been a culture developing from the Labour Party that seems to want to control anything that a councillor wants to say. The party nationally seems to want to control who can stand where and when and they have taken democracy and freedom of speech away when that is what this party was built on with our trade union movement.

As a Councillor I have always supported our trade unions and fighting for workers and so I am proud to say that I have the full backing of the Wigan RMT Union Branch in going as an Independent Community Councillor.

So, it because of the reasons above that I have taken the difficult decision to resign from the Labour Party.

Regards Cllr Pat Draper

Independent Community Councillor for Douglas Ward