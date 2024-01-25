Wigan councillor in the running to be Labour's candidate in Rochdale by-election after death of Sir Tony Lloyd
Abram’s Nazia Rehman is reported to be one of three contenders hoping to be Labour's candidate in Rochdale.
A by-election is going to be held following the death of Sir Tony Lloyd, who had been the town’s MP since 2017.
Also in the running is Paul Waugh, chief political commentator for the i newspaper, and Coun Azhar Ali, leader of Lancashire County Council's Labour group.
Coun Rehman has been a councillor since 2016, initially representing Tyldesley before moving to Abram. She is the council’s portfolio holder for finance, resources and transformation.
It is not the first time she has tried to become an MP, having previously bid to become Labour’s candidate in Leigh.
Sir Tony Lloyd died on January 17, only days after announcing he was suffering from an incurable form of leukaemia.
He was first elected as an MP in 1983 and was Greater Manchester Police and Crime Commissioner between 2012 and 2017.