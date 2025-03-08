More than £2,600 has been raised for Wigan residents affected by flooding on New Year’s Day.

Properties in several areas, including Platt Bridge, Bickershaw and Abram, were flooded at the start of 2025 and many people were evacuated from their homes.

Makerfield MP Josh Simons launched an online fund-raising appeal to help residents whose homes had been affected.

It raised a total of £2,655, which has now been given to Platt Bridge Community Group to be used it in its work supporting residents.

Flooding minister Emma Hardy meets Makerfield MP Josh Simons and representatives of the Environment Agency on Templeton Road, Platt Bridge, which flooded on New Year's Day.

Since the flooding, Mr Simons has called a number of meetings and site visits with relevant agencies, pushing for action to be taken to stop it happening again.

He is pushing for a report explaining what happened and what can be done to be published by May.

He has also held a number of community meetings across Makerfield.

Flooding turned the street into a river on New Year's Day. Picture by David Hurst.

The Government has pledged a record £2.65 billion of flood defence and resilience funding in the North West, with the projects set to benefit due to be announced in April.

Flooding minister Emma Hardy visited Platt Bridge in February and was shown the damage that the flooding had caused to homes.

Mr Simons has since asked for a further meeting with Ms Hardy, as well as calling for flood defence funding within the House of Commons.

He said: “The scenes on New Year’s Day, of children being lifted out of their homes onto boats, rather than celebrating the start of 2025, were hugely upsetting. I’m glad that this money will go a small way to helping those affected.

“But I know that more needs to be done. I invited the flooding minister Emma Hardy to visit us shortly after the flooding and she saw the damage that it caused. I have called for funding for flooding projects to take place here, with our fair share of the £2.65bn that has been pledged.”

A spokesperson for Platt Bridge Community Group said: "This much-needed financial assistance will provide crucial support to families during this challenging time. Thank you to Josh and his team for all the support and for ensuring this money is able to go directly to those impacted."