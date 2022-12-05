Wigan MP Lisa Nandy to deliver the annual Orwell lecture with plenty of references to the town she represents

Lisa Nandy follows in the footsteps of some illustrious previous speakers over the years including Hilary Mantel, Rowan Williams, Ian Hislop and Grayson Perry, but given that George Orwell’s treatise on the working classes The Road to Wigan Pier concerns buildings just yards from her offices and the people of her own constituency, albeit generations ago, she is uniquely placed as a speaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ talk is entitled Wigan, the World and Everywhere In Between – How We Build a Country That Works, will be given at 7pm on Tuesday, December 6 at University College London, home of the Orwell Archive.

Lisa Nandy

She will be speaking about the lessons she has learnt from over a decade at the forefront of British politics as Member of Parliament for Wigan, a town which has been strongly associated with Orwell because of that famous 1937 book.

There will be a livestream for people in Wigan to watch. Follow this link and click "Get tickets” you can register for the livestream.

Advertisement Hide Ad