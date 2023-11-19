Wigan student experiences a day in the life of a councillor
Freya Southworth, who is in her first year at Winstanley College, is very interested in local politics and the role of ward councillors.
She decided to use her half-term break to contact Coun Chris Ready, who represents Aspull, New Springs and Whelley and is a cabinet member at Wigan Council, to ask a few probing questions.
Coun Ready went one better than this and offered her the chance to join him for a day in the community.
His day started with a couple of meetings and he then went to Leigh’s Cafe Camaraderie with Freya, before they went on to a nursery and community centre.
Next up was a visit to Atherton food pantry Use Ya Loaf, then they finished the day by meeting residents and police officers at Aspull’s One House.
Coun Ready said: “The purpose of the visit was to see first-hand what diverse activities we have in our communities and what the role of an elected member involves. I believe Freya would make an excellent councillor.”
Freya said: “I can’t thank Chris enough. I thoroughly enjoyed the day but didn’t realise the extent of the role of a councillor. It was a really busy 14-hour day with a variety of projects all asking Chris for help and advice, as the cost of living is having a real impact on people’s lives. I will definitely be joining Chris again.”