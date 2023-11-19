A Wigan student interested in learning more about local politics had first-hand experience when she spent the day with a councillor.

Freya Southworth, who is in her first year at Winstanley College, is very interested in local politics and the role of ward councillors.

She decided to use her half-term break to contact Coun Chris Ready, who represents Aspull, New Springs and Whelley and is a cabinet member at Wigan Council, to ask a few probing questions.

Student Freya Southworth, third from right, on one of the engagements during her day with Coun Chris Ready, centre

Coun Ready went one better than this and offered her the chance to join him for a day in the community.

His day started with a couple of meetings and he then went to Leigh’s Cafe Camaraderie with Freya, before they went on to a nursery and community centre.

Next up was a visit to Atherton food pantry Use Ya Loaf, then they finished the day by meeting residents and police officers at Aspull’s One House.

Coun Ready said: “The purpose of the visit was to see first-hand what diverse activities we have in our communities and what the role of an elected member involves. I believe Freya would make an excellent councillor.”

