A charity worker from Wigan has launched a new modern slavery campaign after seeing first-hand how prevalent the issue is in the North West.

Katherine Hawkes has been working with survivors of modern slavery for more than seven years.

After witnessing just how challenging the winter months can be for survivors, she has launched a campaign called Stand With Survivors This Winter.

Recent reports have found that from July 2023 to June 2024, the North West was one of the regions in England and Wales with the highest number of referrals for modern slavery support, through the government’s National

Katherine Hawkes is on a mission to help victims of slavery

Referral Mechanism.

It came only behind London and the South East for the region where most new modern slavery victims had been identified.

Katherine’s campaign aims to increase awareness around modern slavery, grow support and allyship for survivors, and raise funds for Causeway, the North West modern slavery charity she works for.

Katherine Hawkes, 34, grew up in Atherton, and attended The Deanery High School from 2001 to 2008. After studying Forensic Psychology, Criminal Justice and Social Work at university, she moved into a career supporting modern slavery survivors.

Katherine has been working at Causeway since 2017, and has come into contact with thousands of survivors from across the North West of England in this time.

She currently runs the charity’s LifeLine service, a specialist phoneline for those who have experienced modern slavery.

It was after hearing the accounts over many years of what these modern slavery survivors have been through, and seeing just how difficult the winter months can be for them, that she decided to

develop the Stand With Survivors This Winter campaign.

Katherine said: “It is estimated that over 50 million people worldwide are currently trapped in modern slavery and exploitation, with over 100,000 of those in the UK. Survivors in the UK will most commonly have experienced labour exploitation, sexual exploitation and criminal exploitation.

"Without Causeway, and the LifeLine service which I run, survivors could easily be re-trafficked or fall into isolation.

"Many of these individuals have no family members with them over the winter months, and I have seen an increase in mental health struggles and need for support over this period.”

“However I have seen the positive impact we have had for survivors, with many of them going on to develop independent and fulfilling futures. However donations from the public are vital to continue

this work, and so I’d be very grateful to anyone who is in a position to donate to Causeway and the Stand With Survivors This Winter campaign.”

Modern Slavery is when somebody is controlled and exploited by threats, violence, coercion, deception or abuse of power – often involving being forced to work for free or

extremely low wages.

It can take many forms – including human trafficking, forced labour, debt bondage, criminal exploitation, sexual exploitation, forced marriage and organ harvesting. It is estimated that over 50 million people around the world are currently trapped in modern slavery and exploitation – with more than 100,000 of those in the UK.

Modern slavery is on the rise – it’s projected it currently costs the UK £33bn per year. Neither does it discriminate as it affects men, women and children, those from the UK and those from overseas.

Currently 76 per cent of those identified as modern slavery victims in the UK are male, and 24 per cent female.

The majority of survivors of labour exploitation, criminal exploitation and organ harvesting are male – whilst the majority of sexual exploitation and domestic exploitation are female.

Find out more about Katherine’s Stand With Survivors This Winter campaign by visiting www.wearecauseway.org.uk and donate £5 by texting SURVIVOR to 70970