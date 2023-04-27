On Friday April 28 events will be held at workplaces and in public places across the country to pay tribute to all those killed by work-related incidents and disease.

In Britain, work kills around 169 people a day – the equivalent of seven people every hour.

In 2021 alone, more than 61,530 people nationally died because of work.

Musician Lawrence Hoy performing to close last year's Workers' Memorial Day ceremony around the memorial tree and plaque in Mesnes Park, Wigan.

The day is seen as an opportunity to highlight the preventable nature of most workplace incidents and ill health.

Friends of Mesnes Park will again be hosting the short event at the memorial tree and plaque near to the Bridgeman Terrace entrance to the park.

Attendees will gather at 11.45am on Friday for a minute's silence at noon, followed by speeches by the Leader of the Council, Coun David Molyneux and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy.