News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
11 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
12 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
13 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
17 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
18 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits

Yvonne Fovargue MP: Raising awareness of Pension Credit

I hope that the Government takes up the proposal by groups including Independent Age, Centre for Ageing Better, Age UK and National Pensioners Convention to establish a position of a Commissioner for Older People and Ageing (COPA) in England.

By Yvonne Fovargue
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

However, I note that a Minister stated that the Government has no current plans to create such a role.

Over the past two years, pensioners have faced the impact of a cost-of-living crisis with food prices and energy bills increasing by levels not seen in a generation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In my view, these dramatic price rises show the importance of Pension Credit, which is intended to provide support for pensioners on very modest incomes.

Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue.Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue.
Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue.
Most Popular

I worry that the current Government is failing to encourage sufficient take-up of this important benefit.

The former Pensions Minister, speaking in October 2022, conceded that take up of Pension Credit has been too low.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Indeed, the Government’s own figures show that over a million pensioners who are entitled to it are not claiming it, with very serious consequences.

Read More
RSPCA's fears for health of emaciated dog as video is shown of it being walked i...

This includes the non-payment of tens of millions of pounds-worth of support linked to Pension Credit such as a reduction on their heating bills through the Warm Homes Discount and a continued entitlement to a free TV licence, funded by the BBC, for those aged over 75.

In addition, I know that research from Loughborough University suggests that the failure to deliver Pension Credit to all those who are entitled to it is resulting in £4 billion a year of increased NHS and social care spending.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This highlights how the non take-up of Pension Credit can impose large additional costs elsewhere.

I believe it is wrong that so many pensioners on lower incomes are missing out on this vital financial help.

I know that Ministers cite a £1.2m public awareness campaign, but it is still failing to achieve sufficient success.

I call on the Government to do much more to make people aware of Pension Credit and to encourage far greater take-up of it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A clear action plan to do this is needed as quickly as possible. In a cost of living crisis, it is even more important that we protect customers and make sure they are getting the best value for money possible.

That is why I am pleased that a future Labour Government will take action to stop companies trapping customers in contracts they no longer want and put power back in customer’s hands.

At present consumers only need to be informed about their continued subscription, not given a genuine choice.

This means they can end up trapped into contracts they no longer want or use.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Citizen’s Advice estimate that £306m per year is spent in the UK on unwanted subscriptions.

We will legislate to ensure that customers must ‘opt in’ to rather than ‘opt out’ of subscriptions that automatically renew.

All good businesses know the way to get customer loyalty is through good service and value for money, not through customers paying for products they don’t want.

Related topics:YVONNE FOVARGUEGovernmentAge UK