RJVM Medical Ltd, a private ambulance specialist, is backing Wigan Bulldogs under-10s.

The company's four directors were met by a large group of children at a training session who all thanked them for supporting them and handed over their new shirts“

Wigan Bulldogs under-10s with the private ambulance that visited their training session

Each child received a cream egg and was given the opportunity to take pictures with RJVM team and explore one the company’s ambulances as well as use its lights and sirens, which not to anyone’s surprise, was the highlight of the night for the young players!

Director Josh Green said: “We would like to thank Racheal Hurley for helping organise this little meet and to accept us onto your board as a sponsor.

"It’s been a great pleasure seeing the joy we was able to provide to the children of Wigan Bulldogs plus the parents see the joy on there faces.”