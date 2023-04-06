News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
50 minutes ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
54 minutes ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
56 minutes ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
1 hour ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
1 hour ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of

Private medical service sponsors Wigan youth rugby team

Young members of a rugby team were delighted to meet their new sponsors.

By Josh GreenContributor
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

RJVM Medical Ltd, a private ambulance specialist, is backing Wigan Bulldogs under-10s.

The company's four directors were met by a large group of children at a training session who all thanked them for supporting them and handed over their new shirts“

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Son's fury after frail 96-year-old Wigan woman 'evicted' from care home
Wigan Bulldogs under-10s with the private ambulance that visited their training sessionWigan Bulldogs under-10s with the private ambulance that visited their training session
Wigan Bulldogs under-10s with the private ambulance that visited their training session
Most Popular

Each child received a cream egg and was given the opportunity to take pictures with RJVM team and explore one the company’s ambulances as well as use its lights and sirens, which not to anyone’s surprise, was the highlight of the night for the young players!

Director Josh Green said: “We would like to thank Racheal Hurley for helping organise this little meet and to accept us onto your board as a sponsor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s been a great pleasure seeing the joy we was able to provide to the children of Wigan Bulldogs plus the parents see the joy on there faces.”

The four directors receiving their Wigan Bulldogs sponsored shirtThe four directors receiving their Wigan Bulldogs sponsored shirt
The four directors receiving their Wigan Bulldogs sponsored shirt
Wigan