Neighbours came out onto the street in Newland Avenue, Pemberton, at shortly after midnight on Friday September 16 to find the parked white Ford Transit ablaze, and used hose reels to douse the flames.

Because fire crews based nearer were out on other calls, an engine from Atherton eventually arrived at the scene to finish dealing with the incident.

The fire was confined to the engine and passenger compartment

Watch manager Lewis Cross said: “We can’t rule out deliberate ignition but the cause of the incident is unknown at this stage and so is under investigation.”

The van was not parked close enough to any homes or other vehicles to pose a risk of the fire’s spreading.

Damage was confined to the passenger and engine compartments.

The fire crew was at the scene for about half an hour.