Residents with hoses help to tackle Wigan van fire
The cause of an early hours blaze which badly damaged a van in Wigan is under investigation.
Neighbours came out onto the street in Newland Avenue, Pemberton, at shortly after midnight on Friday September 16 to find the parked white Ford Transit ablaze, and used hose reels to douse the flames.
Because fire crews based nearer were out on other calls, an engine from Atherton eventually arrived at the scene to finish dealing with the incident.
Watch manager Lewis Cross said: “We can’t rule out deliberate ignition but the cause of the incident is unknown at this stage and so is under investigation.”
The van was not parked close enough to any homes or other vehicles to pose a risk of the fire’s spreading.
Damage was confined to the passenger and engine compartments.
The fire crew was at the scene for about half an hour.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.