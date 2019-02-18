RIP Billy - the man with the "million dollar smile"

Thousands of people turned out to say goodbye to Billy Livesley, the man with the “million dollar smile”.



Platt Bridge came to a standstill on Monday afternoon as his loved ones gathered to give the 21-year-old a massive send-off.

Billy's coffin is carried into church

A huge procession moved along Liverpool Road to St Nathaniel’s Church, led by many quad bikes and motorbikes with their engines revving.

Members of Billy’s family walked behind them, followed by white limousines and a horse-drawn carriage with the coffin.

There were blue and white floral tributes, in honour of Billy’s support for Everton FC, and the white horses were draped with material bearing the club’s emblem.

The procession continued with thousands of people on foot, many wearing royal blue.

Mourners at Billy's funeral

With so many people wishing to say goodbye to Billy, the church was packed and speakers relayed the service to the hundreds of people standing outside on Church Road.

There were moving tributes to Billy, an expectant father described as having a "heart of gold".

Mourners heard about his love of motorbikes, football and giving nicknames to people.

Prayers and readings were given during the service, before it ended with Puff Daddy's I'll Be Missing You.

Mourners line the streets outside the church

The procession reassembled on Church Road and Liverpool Road and set off for Westwood Cemetery in Ince.

Billy, from Platt Bridge, died in hospital on Saturday, December 29. He had been found seriously injured on Bickershaw Lane, Abram the previous day.

A murder investigation was launched and Peter Connor, 31, of no fixed address, and Myles Connors, 26, of Layton Street Caravan Park, Layton Road, Preston, were both charged with murder.