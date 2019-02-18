Thousands of mourners gather for funeral of Billy Livesley

A popular father-to-be was accompanied by motorbikes and quad bikes as he made his final journey today in a horse-drawn carriage.
The funeral of 21-year-old Billy Livesley, from Platt Bridge, who died on Saturday, December 29, took place this afternoon.
He had been found seriously injured on Bickershaw Lane, Abram, the day before and his death led to a murder investigation.
Hundreds of motorbikes and quad bikes led the procession, with riders gathering on a car park at Iceland in Platt Bridge at 11.45am.
A service was held at 1pm at St Nathaniel’s Parish Church, on Church Road.
Mourners were asked to wear royal blue in memory of Billy, such as a blue tie or a blue flower.
The service was followed by interment at Westwood Cemetery in Ince.
There was a request for family flowers only, but if anyone wishes to make a donation, the money will be given to Billy's unborn child.
Full details to follow ...