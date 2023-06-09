News you can trust since 1853
Rush-hour delays as van catches fire on busy Wigan borough road

Commuters faced rush-hour delays when a van caught fire on a busy Wigan borough road.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 9th Jun 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 11:22 BST

Firefighters rushed to Bolton Road, Atherton, on Friday morning after reports of a blaze with lots of smoke near Atherton railway station.

The road was closed at the junction with Bolton Old Road as emergency services dealt with the incident, causing long queues of traffic.

Motorists were urged to choose other routes and bus services had to be diverted.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Just before 7.30am, one fire engine from Hindley fire station was called to reports of a vehicle fire on Bolton Road, Atherton.

“The crew arrived quickly at the scene. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

“Firefighters were in attendance for around 30 minutes.”

Firefighters were called to the blazeFirefighters were called to the blaze
The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed.

Bolton Road has since reopened to traffic.

