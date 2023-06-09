Firefighters rushed to Bolton Road, Atherton, on Friday morning after reports of a blaze with lots of smoke near Atherton railway station.

The road was closed at the junction with Bolton Old Road as emergency services dealt with the incident, causing long queues of traffic.

Motorists were urged to choose other routes and bus services had to be diverted.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Just before 7.30am, one fire engine from Hindley fire station was called to reports of a vehicle fire on Bolton Road, Atherton.

“The crew arrived quickly at the scene. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

“Firefighters were in attendance for around 30 minutes.”

Firefighters were called to the blaze

The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed.