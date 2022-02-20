Firefighters' battle to save horse trapped in Wigan ditch thought to be in vain
A horse is believed to have been put down after emergency services spent two hours trying to rescue it from a ditch in Wigan.
The injured and distressed animal was found trapped on Barracks Road, close to Hindley Prison, in Bickershaw, at around 5pm on Saturday February 19.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “Just after 5.15pm on Saturday 19 February 19 we received a report of a horse that had become stuck in a ditch near Barracks Road, Bickershaw.
“Crews were in attendance for around two hours.”
It is believed that the horse had to be euthanised after the fire crew had left, but this has not been confirmed.
