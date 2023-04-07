Named in 2021 as one of the North West’s Most Exciting Companies by North West Business Insider magazine, Sales Geek was established in 2017 by husband-and-wife team Richard and Lucy Few, and has doubled in size every year since launch, opening over 25 offices across the UK, while its Sales Geek Hub app also has users across the globe.

The new Sales Geek Cheshire North and Wigan office will be headed by sales expert Justin Everley and will cover an area including Wigan, Warrington, Skelmersdale, and St Helens.

Sales Geek Justin Everley

Everley brings with him over 25 years of sales and marketing experience in a variety of roles in the UK, Australia and the Middle East.

As well as working in a number of senior sales roles, Everley has built up and sold a number of businesses himself in the leisure, tourism and retail sectors.On launching the new Sales Geek office, he said: “With Sales Geek, you get a sales director, but not as you know it.

"The company’s growth across the UK has come from providing a part-time sales director service that allows businesses to benefit from high-grade sales expertise, without the salary and benefits burden of taking on a full-time sales pro of the same standard.

“The work we do at Sales Geek aims to transform sales operations and the people within them to help businesses achieve the sales success they want and need.