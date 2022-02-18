The hooker was handed his first-team debut in 2012, and has made 231 appearances since then.

Powell is happy with how his career has panned out so far but is determined to enjoy more success with the club.

He said: “It’s really good. When I think back to my debut, it’s gone in a flash.

Sam Powell

“There have been some good moments, with trophy wins and stuff like that, but there have been some tough times as well.

“Growing up I always supported Wigan, so I had always wanted to play for them. If you would’ve said I’d be there10 years later it would be quite crazy. But I feel like I deserve it and have worked hard for it.

“It’s something I love to do, I love going in and trying to improve. I think that’s what’s kept me at the club because I’ve always wanted to get better.”

Powell made his senior debut for Wigan in the 2012 season

And he’s still enjoying it as much 10 years on as he did at the start.

“It’s all been really enjoyable, especially this pre-season,” he said. “I’ve loved every minute of it and I hope we can be successful again this year.

“Making my debut was a massive highlight for me, just for my confidence.

“To finally make that step, after the work I had put in the academy and the reserves, was a big one personally.

“Team wise, it’s got to be the trophy wins. It’s why you play the game, and is something that I rate as one of my best achievements in life.

“They are all special moments, and things you get to share with your team after all the sacrifices.”

Powell is looking forward to facing Leeds at the DW Stadium in Wigan’s first home game of the season, and can’t wait to see the fans.

“They’re a champion club, so they will come and expect to win the game, the same as we do,” he said.

“It will be a tough game, there’s no doubt about that, but it’s one we will be ready for and we can’t wait to get into it.

“We expect a good crowd, it’s going to be a big game, so I’m sure all the fans are excited. The community stuff we’ve been doing is something we needed to do because it’s part of our jobs, so I hope we see a lot of their faces on Friday.”

Powell was also pleased by how Wigan started the new season at Hull KR, and has been left impressed by the new recruits.

“It was a good start, we put a lot of hard work into pre-season, making sure we put the team first and working hard on our culture,” he added.

“There was a bit of nervousness. We hadn’t done too well against Hull KR in the last few years, so we prepared really well and it did show.

“We’re not getting carried away, but we are preparing well and will take each week.”

“The new boys played really well, but what’s impressed me most is how they are fitting in. We spend most days together, the rugby is just 80 minutes of what people see. They’ve been a credit to be honest.”