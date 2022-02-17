Matty Peet's side welcome Leeds Rhinos to the DW Stadium this Friday (K.O. 8pm), in rugby league's War of the Roses.

Ahead of the game, proud Yorkshireman Hardaker took the time to talk about which county is better across a range of different categories, including landmarks, music and sports clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zak Hardaker

The interview is available to listen here.