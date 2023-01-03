Search continues for dad last seen at Wigan borough petrol station six days ago

“Extensive” searches have been done in Astley, Higher Green and Boothstown by officers searching for 55-year-old Peter Baglin.

He left his home in Boothstown at 7.30pm on Wednesday and was captured on CCTV at 7.38pm at a Texaco garage on A580 East Lancashire Road, in Mosley Common.

That was the last time Peter was seen and police say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” about him.

Peter’s family have appealed for information on social media and recruited volunteers to help search.

He is 5ft 10in tall, with short grey hair at the side, which is a bit longer on the top, and has a tattoo saying “Michelle” on his neck.

He was wearing a grey zip-up hoody and blue-grey jogging bottoms when he was last seen.

Peter Baglin has not been seen since Wednesday