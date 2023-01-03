News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Search continues for dad last seen at Wigan borough petrol station six days ago

Police looking for a dad missing from home for six days have launched a fresh appeal for information.

By Gaynor Clarke
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

“Extensive” searches have been done in Astley, Higher Green and Boothstown by officers searching for 55-year-old Peter Baglin.

He left his home in Boothstown at 7.30pm on Wednesday and was captured on CCTV at 7.38pm at a Texaco garage on A580 East Lancashire Road, in Mosley Common.

Hide Ad
Read More
The sheer scale of problems at Wigan's historic Pagefield Mill revealed as firef...
Most Popular

That was the last time Peter was seen and police say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” about him.

Peter’s family have appealed for information on social media and recruited volunteers to help search.

Hide Ad

He is 5ft 10in tall, with short grey hair at the side, which is a bit longer on the top, and has a tattoo saying “Michelle” on his neck.

He was wearing a grey zip-up hoody and blue-grey jogging bottoms when he was last seen.

Hide Ad
Peter Baglin has not been seen since Wednesday

Anyone who has seen Peter or knows where he could be is asked to call police on 0161 856 8351 or 101.