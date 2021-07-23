Search for 12-year-old boy missing from home in Wigan
Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" for a 12-year-old boy missing from his home in Wigan.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 8:53 am
Updated
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 8:56 am
Harley Welch is described as being 4ft 7ins tall, with brown hair and a slim build.
He was last seen wearing black trainers, a red Adidas T-shirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black tracksuit bottoms.
Anyone who sees Harley or knows where he is can call police on 101, quoting log reference 199-230721.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here