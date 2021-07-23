Search for 12-year-old boy missing from home in Wigan

Harley Welch is described as being 4ft 7ins tall, with brown hair and a slim build.

He was last seen wearing black trainers, a red Adidas T-shirt with white stripes on the sleeves and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who sees Harley or knows where he is can call police on 101, quoting log reference 199-230721.

Police have released this picture of missing Harley Welch