Search for next of kin for Wigan 34-year-old

Police have so far struggled to trace family of Dang Cuong Nguyen

Dang Cuong Nguyen passed away at Wigan Infirmary recently.

In a post on social media, officers from GMP Wigan West say they do not believed there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, but have so far been unable to trace any next of kin.

Anyone with information about Mr Nguyen'sfamily should contact the Police Coroner’s Office in Wigan on 0161 856 5496.