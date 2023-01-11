News you can trust since 1853
Search over as police confirm woman missing from home has been found

A woman who went missing from her home – leading to an appeal for help from the police – has now been found.

By Gaynor Clarke
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 3:12pm

Charlotte Roberts, 39, lives in Skelmersdale and was last seen in the Enstone area at around 7pm on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday morning: “We are now concerned for Charlotte’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find her.”

Later in the day, police confirmed the search was over and Charlotte had been found.

Charlotte Roberts has not been seen since Tuesday evening
Skelmersdale