Search over as police confirm woman missing from home has been found
A woman who went missing from her home – leading to an appeal for help from the police – has now been found.
By Gaynor Clarke
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 3:12pm
Charlotte Roberts, 39, lives in Skelmersdale and was last seen in the Enstone area at around 7pm on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said on Wednesday morning: “We are now concerned for Charlotte’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find her.”
Later in the day, police confirmed the search was over and Charlotte had been found.