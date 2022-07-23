Flames tore through a semi-detatched house in Newstead Road, Goose Green, at around 4am on Saturday July 23.
Two fire engines from Wigan, one from Hindley and another from Skelmersdale were called to the scene and firefighters wearing breathing gear and using two hose reels broke into the property to tackle the emergency.
In the process they rescued a man who had been trapped inside.
He was rushed to hospital by the North West Ambulance Service.
Read More
The road was sealed off as the emergency services descended on the street.
A joint investigation by Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and Greater Manchester Police has been launched into the cause of the blaze.
Fire crews remained at the scene hours after the emergency. Pictures show the rooms on the upper floor badly damaged, windows shattered and the outer walls smoke-stained.