Family of missing Wigan river swimmer believe he may have been stung by a jelly fish

Haydn Griffiths, from Lowton, was reported missing at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, July 19.

It is believed that the Leigh and Lowton Sailing club member had been swimming in the Mersey, close to New Brighton, and was attempting to make it to the nearby windmills north of the Wirral coast.

Family and friends have travelled to the area to join in searches for the 23-year-old.

Haydn Griffiths

His sister Maria told the Liverpool Echo: “He got stung by a jellyfish, which Maria (with whom Haydn was swimming) said he got sent into a shock and got cramp in both of his legs.

"Maybe he washed onto a remote beach and is too injured to find help.

"Maybe he’s still out at sea, hanging onto a buoy. Haydn is so strong.”

Local police and firefighters joined in the search led by the RNLI, but after 18 hours – at around 5pm on Wednesday July 20 – the official operation was called off.

However, the family search has continued with drones and jet skis deployed too for areas of shoreline that are not easily accessed on foot.

Merseyside Police are continuing to carry out inquiries into Haydn’s disappearance and have issued description. He is white, 6ft 1ins tall, of athletic build with short blonde hair and blue eyes. When last seen he was wearing dark-coloured swimming shorts.

A force spokesperson added: "We are continuing to carry out inquiries following reports that a 23-year-old man, Haydn Griffiths, has gone missing while swimming in the River Mersey off New Brighton at around 10.30pm on Tuesday.

“Haydn was last seen in the water at the Derby Pool, New Brighton, wearing dark coloured swimming shorts attempting to swim towards the windmills in the area.

" An extensive search of the river was carried out by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency but Haydn was not found and the search has now been suspended.”