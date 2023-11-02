Severe delays for Wigan motorists as motorway closed following 'serious' multi-vehicle crash

Two people have been seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash closed the M6 in both directions near Wigan, resulting in long delays.

Traffic was stopped in both directions between junctions 22 (Winwick Interchange) and 23 (Haydock Island) at around 1pm on Thursday (November 2).

All emergency services were called to the scene following the collision between two HGVs and a car, including an air ambulance.

The southbound carriageway has since been re-opened while the northbound carriageway remains closed.

A North-West Ambulance spokesperson said: “A man and woman were extracted from a car with the assistance of the fire service and taken to hospital.

“They both suffered major trauma-related injuries.

“One was taken to Aintree Hospital by road, and the other by helicopter.”

The northbound carriageway is expected to remain closed for a few hours

A spokesperson for National Highways North-West said: “North West Motorway Police Group, emergency services and Air Ambulance are in attendance and are being assisted by National Highways Traffic Officers.

“The southbound carriageway has been released.

“Traffic within the northbound closure is being turned around from the rear.

"Motorists are advised to wait until instructed to turn.