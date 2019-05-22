Shed, fence and garage damaged by fire in Wigan garden

Firefighters have urged people not to burn waste after a blaze in a brazier got out of control.

A man was burning wood in his garden on Hullet Close, Appley Bridge, on Wednesday afternoon when the flames spread to his garden shed.

Other news: Wigan's Reflex nightclub set to close next week



The shed was destroyed, while the fire also burned seven fence panels and damaged part of his neighbour's garage.

Fire crews from Wigan were called at 2pm and spent 90 minutes tackling the blaze before it spread even further.

Crew manager Mike Fairhurst said: "Please take waste to the tip and dispose of it responsibly, rather than trying to burn it."