Fire crews were called out to the scene in Crossdale Road, Hindley Green, at around 1.45pm yesterday (Sunday).

The fire started in the exterior shed of one property, but then quickly spread to a shed at the neighbouring property. The flames also caused damage to the exterior of both houses.

Street view of Crossdale Road, Hindley Green

All occupants were out by the time firefighters arrived, however as there was an electricity sub-station directly in front of the houses, the electricity was shut off until the scene could be made safe.

Atherton fire station watch manager Steve Green said: “Only a fence panel divided the two sheds, and both properties were within a metre of them as well.

"Both sheds were completely damaged by fire, and the windows and doors of the two properties also suffered damage.”