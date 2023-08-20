‘Truly horrendous incident’ closes M6 near Wigan for most of the day
It happened shortly after 9am on the northbound carriageway between junction 26 (for Orrell and the M58) and 27 (Standish), leading to around three miles of congestion.
The decision was then made to close the section of motorway where the incident occurred and set up a diversion.
The event is expected to clear between 10.45pm and 11pm tonight (Sunday). National Highways were reporting delays of 50 minutes against expected traffic.
No details of what occurred have yet been released by police, however one person posted on social media today: “I had the misfortune of being one of the first on scene this morning at the incident.
"I would like to thank the police, paramedics and traffic officers for their professionalism and care during what was a truly horrendous incident. Thank you all.”