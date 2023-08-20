News you can trust since 1853
‘Truly horrendous incident’ closes M6 near Wigan for most of the day

A stretch of the M6 motorway between Orrell and Standish has been closed for most of today (Sunday) after what was reported to be “a serious crash”.
By Alan Weston
Published 20th Aug 2023, 18:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 19:12 BST

It happened shortly after 9am on the northbound carriageway between junction 26 (for Orrell and the M58) and 27 (Standish), leading to around three miles of congestion.

The decision was then made to close the section of motorway where the incident occurred and set up a diversion.

As this motorway camera shows, the M6 between junctions 26 and 27 has been closed for most of Sunday
As this motorway camera shows, the M6 between junctions 26 and 27 has been closed for most of Sunday
The event is expected to clear between 10.45pm and 11pm tonight (Sunday). National Highways were reporting delays of 50 minutes against expected traffic.

No details of what occurred have yet been released by police, however one person posted on social media today: “I had the misfortune of being one of the first on scene this morning at the incident.

"I would like to thank the police, paramedics and traffic officers for their professionalism and care during what was a truly horrendous incident. Thank you all.”

