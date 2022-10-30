News you can trust since 1853
Shock as car careers out of control and crashes into Wigan war memorial

A driver has escaped without injury after their car careered out of control and crashed into a war memorial in a Wigan township.

Police were called to reports of a black Audi in collision with the cenotaph located near The Globe Pub on Standish High Street at around 12.15pm on Sunday October 30.

Only one vehicle was involved and no other injuries to passers by have been reported.

The incident took place just after midday

It is not known if there is any structural damage to the war memorial.

