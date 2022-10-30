Six months on, police are still investigating the motorbike death of a Wigan 21-year-old amid claims it was a hit-and-run
Police traffic investigators have confirmed that they are still probing the cause of a young Wigan man’s death in a motorbike smash.
Charlie Brogan had only recently celebrated his 21st birthday when he was fatally injured in a collision on Spring Road, Orrell, on Wednesday May 25 this year.
There were unconfirmed reports from local residents that moments before the crash - at around 2.50pm that day - the two-wheeler was in contact with a car which then, after a short while, drove off.
Emergency services – including the North West Air Ambulance – responded but, sadly, Mr Brogan was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was sealed off for six hours after traffic accident experts had finished assessing the scene.
A resident, who wished to remain nameless, said that they were told members of the motorcyclist’s family had been following him in a car when the collision took place and that his bike had been clipped by another vehicle making a risky maneouvre.
A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said that the incident remained under investigation and that no arrests had been made.
Bolton Coroner’s Court was notified of Mr Brogan’s death but has confirmed that no date has yet been set for the opening of his inquest.
Police are still appealing for witnesses to the incident.
Anyone with information, dash-cam footage, or who witnessed the incident havae been asked to contact Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit by calling 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 1724 of 25/05/2022.