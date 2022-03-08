Crews from Wigan fire station were called to a first-floor flat on Beaumont Grove, in Kitt Green, just after 1pm on Tuesday.

The blaze, which involved a sofa in the living room, is believed to have been started by smoking materials.

Firefighters stopped the blaze spreading

One man managed to get out of the building safely before fire crews arrived and was taken to hospital for a precautionary check.

Firefighters were able to stop the blaze spreading beyond the living room and into neighbouring flats, but warned the incident could have been much more serious.

Nigel Shepherd, watch manager at Wigan fire station, said: “The flat didn’t have working smoke alarms and it could have been a terrible outcome if the male occupant wasn’t awake at the time.

"It’s important that everyone has working smoke alarms in their home.”