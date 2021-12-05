Stolen car set on fire in woodland in Wigan

Firefighters were called to a wooded area off Greyfriars in Ashton just after 4.15am on Sunday to put out the blaze.

It is thought the car was stolen and driven around the woods, before it could go no further and was set on fire.

