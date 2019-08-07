Student hurled vile racist abuse at Wigan Athletic star

A university student launched a foul-mouthed, racist social media post to a Wigan Athletic star because he blamed the player for losing a bet.

Max Goodinson Tweeted to Latics right back Nathan Byrne: “You filthy black *******” I hope you and your family die you black ****.”

Goodinson would have won £270 on Bristol City to beat Wigan but Byrne’s injury time goal meant the match was drawn 2-2.

Goodinson, a 20-year-old business management student from Springwood Road, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to a charge of sending a grossly offensive racist message via a public communications network.

It was revealed that he published the remarks while drunk and later sent an apology to Byrne and contacted the police.

He was ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work and he must pay £100 in compensation to the player and a further £170 in court costs by Blackpool magistrates.

Presiding justice Peter Trend told the defendant: “You said you were ashamed - so you should be, these were dreadful comments.”

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said that Nathan Byrne had turned on his phone after the game and saw the racially offensive message on his private Twitter account.

“He then re-Tweeted it to make people aware of it,” she said.

Mr Byrne is mixed race: his father is white and his mother is Afro-Caribbean.

In a statement read out in court, he said: “I am aware other footballers were victims of racist abuse that day.

“It is easy to send messages on social media thinking there would be no consequences.

“We are all human and these were horrendous, abusive comments.”

Steven Townley, defending, said: “Goodinson went to watch his side Sheffield United play at Preston that day.

“He got very drunk and blamed Nathan Byrne for losing him his bet.”

“When he got back to his hotel in Blackpool he realised what he had done and he sent Mr Byrne an apology and contacted police.

“He has had death threats over this and his family has been targeted.

“He was suspended by Liverpool University but is being allowed back to complete his final year.”