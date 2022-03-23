Suspected car thieves flee the scene after hit-and-run smash on Wigan residential street

The occupants of the car had fled by the time emergency services arrived at the scene on Marsh Green, Kitt Green, shortly after 11pm on Tuesday March 22.

No-one was injured and a crew from Wigan fire station only attended to help clear up at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the smash

Anyone with details should ring police on 101 quoting crime number 3393 of March 22. Or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.