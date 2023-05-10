News you can trust since 1853
Suspected Wigan arson attack: Trailer containing two cars, a motorbike and a boat goes up in flames

Arsonists are suspected of causing a blaze which wrecked several vehicles kept in a lorry trailer in Wigan.

By Charles Graham
Published 10th May 2023, 08:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 10:02 BST

A police investigation has been launched after two cars, a boat and a motorcycle, along with other belongings, were destroyed during the early hours incident at a storage yard in Templeton Road, Platt Bridge.

It was too dangerous for firefighters to enter the 40ft container at first because of the intense heat, and so they had to use a reciprocating saw to make holes in the side and blast water through them using a high pressure lance.

A general view of Templeton Road, Platt Bridge, where fire broke out in a lorry trailer containing several vehicles in a suspected Wigan arson attackA general view of Templeton Road, Platt Bridge, where fire broke out in a lorry trailer containing several vehicles in a suspected Wigan arson attack
A general view of Templeton Road, Platt Bridge, where fire broke out in a lorry trailer containing several vehicles in a suspected Wigan arson attack
The vehicles were being stored on two levels inside the trailer, further complicating the emergency.

Crews from Atherton and Hindley toiled for more than three and a half hours to bring the fire under control which was reported at 2.30am on Wednesday May 10.

Firefighters with breathing apparatus and hose reels were eventually able to get closer to the trailer to pour more water onto the flames, but Atherton watch manager Martin Collinge said that he would be sending back a Hindley crew later today to check they were completely out because when they left there was still steam emanating from it.

He added: “The incident is under investigation at the moment.

"My first thoughts are that there was no power source to the trailer so we are probably looking at deliberate ignition.”

Anyone with information about the blaze, which took place in a yard behind the Platt Bride McDonald’s restaurant, is asked to ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers number, anonymously, on 0800 555111.