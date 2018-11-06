Tesco staff from Wigan could be entitled to equal pay claim

Supermarket workers across the borough are being encouraged to take part in an equal pay claim.



Tesco Action Group is leading a campaign to fight a multi-million pound equal pay claim against the supermarket giant.

It claims Tesco paid its store workers, who are predominantly women, up to £3 an hour less than warehouse and distribution centre workers, who are mainly men.

The group claims Tesco breached its duty under section 66 of the Equality Act 2010 to pay them equally.

More than 8,000 Tesco staff – both current workers and those who have been employed during the past six years – have signed up for the action so far.

This includes 30 people from Wigan – but campaigners say thousands of people work at Tesco supermarkets in the borough and surrounding areas.

Damon Parker, a partner in law firm Harcus Sinclair UK Ltd, which is leading the action, urged people to join the claim.

He said: “I would suggest people should join in. There is strength in numbers and this is a historical shift that will only happen if lots of people join in.

“It’s important because equal pay benefits everybody and it’s in everybody’s interest to live in a nicer society.”

He said there had been a “historical gender bias” which meant people doing certain roles were paid more.

Mr Parker said: “It’s a historical thing that needs ironing out.

“It can be significant, as much as £3 an hour going back six years.”

The action group is championed by Pay Justice, an organisation dedicated to fighting for equality in the workplace which is involved in cases against other supermarkets.

In the Tesco claim, employees may be eligible if they work or have worked in a Tesco store in England, Scotland or Wales for hourly pay in the past six years. Both men and women can make a claim.

A Tesco spokesman said: “Tesco works hard to make sure all our colleagues are paid fairly and equally for the jobs they do and are recognised for the great job they do every day serving our shoppers. We have strong factual and legal defences to the claims being made.”

To find out more, go to www.equalpayaction.com