The Little Children’s Market is coming to Wigan borough

One of the biggest baby and children’s nearly new sales in the country is coming to Wigan borough.

By Bethany ShirleyContributor
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The Little Children’s Market will be at Leigh Leisure Centre on April 23 from 10am to noon for what its a local debut.

Join them and find over 60 stalls of toys, books, clothes, and equipment for babies and children aged 0 to 10 years old, at a mere fraction of the original retail cost.

Maisie S, a happy little shopper at The Little Children’s MarketMaisie S, a happy little shopper at The Little Children’s Market
Also joining them are some fantastic local businesses, including Block Party Mania with their soft play to keep the children entertained, and some delicious baked goodies!

Entry to the event is £2, payable on the door. Children are free.

Free parking is available on site.

There are a limited number of stalls remaining to book at this event. Hire starts from £15 and tables are provided. Book here - https://www.thelittlechildrensmarket.com/greatermanchester

