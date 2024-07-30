Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than a Christmas bird!

You don’t often think about Robins at this time of year, its usually in winter especially around Christmas time or when we get snow, so his ‘red breast’ stands out against the white snow!

Now here’s where some people get confused with juvenile Robin, who don’t have the red breast and have brown upper parts and breast speckled with dark brown. Bit by bit, the red breast starts to appear in late summer, but even in juvenile plumage the birds round shape, long legs and cocked head postures are characteristically 'Robin' in nature.

Almost all other European common names for this beautiful bird simply translate as 'red-breast' and so it is interesting to understand how the English name of 'Robin' came into being. Use of the name 'Robin' is comparatively recent, with the British Ornithologist's Union official list accepting 'Robin' only as recently as 1952.

Young Robin

(The British Ornithologists' Union encourages the study of birds around the world in order to understand their biology and aid their conservation. The BOU was founded in 1858 by Professor Alfred Newton, Henry Baker Tristram and other scientists.)

It seems that historically, the name 'Ruddoc' was commonly used by the Anglo-Saxons, for all you Grammer aficionado’s From Middle English ruddocke, ruddok, roddok, from Old English rudduc, ruduc (“robin, ruddock”, literally “little red one, red-ling”), equivalent to rud (“redness”) +‎ -ock (diminutive suffix). The Welsh rhuddog, and Cornish rudhek (“the redbreast”) are probably from the English, although a derivation from a British Celtic *roudākos (< *roudos "red") for all three cannot be ruled out.

But by the Middle Ages, the name 'redbreast' was commonly in use. The 'Robin' component was added later (sometime in the 15th or 16th Century). There are also a few stories associating the Robin with the crucifixion of Christ - The story goes that the Robin felt Christ's agony during the Crucifixion and went to pull a thorn from His brow. One version says that some of Christ's blood fell upon the bird’s breast, while another version says that the bird was wounded; both versions agree that the Robin was blessed for the act of heroism.

Some recent research seems to indicate that It’s actually a tool in their ongoing campaign to gain or retain territory, according to some clever chaps and chapesses from the University of Cambridge. For each year that passes, a male’s red breast gets a little larger and as Robins seldomly die of old age, so every year a robin survives is a credit to its survival skills. Following this logic, an older robin with a large red breast is a real threat, as his survival skills must be very well honed. Such a robin could therefore use his breast to attract mates, or to intimidate younger birds in battles over territory.

The Photo is one of this year’s brood, first adventure out and away from the nest. Managed to keep well away from the Magpies - he just needs to dodge our garden Sparrowhawk!!