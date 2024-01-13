Now the Champagne bubbles have settled and the Christmas decorations are stowed away for another year, many individuals across the globe start to take a bold look at their drinking habits, with many taking the bold step to participate in the growing trend that is Dry January!

Let’s explore the unexpected advantages that come along with embracing a sober start to the year!

Every year around the UK, millions of participants work towards putting down the bottle for a month and research shows that the challenge does indeed come with its health benefits, with things like improved sleep, weight loss, lowered blood pressure and more energy for daily tasks and activities!

Originally started out in the UK, the popular trend was started out by an advocacy group known as Alcohol Change UK, where people who participated are expected to turn their face away from drinking for a whole month of the year in hopes of reaping significant health benefits.

Some of us might be pining for the odd glass of wine by now, but there are benefits in resisting the temptation

We all know that excessive alcohol usage comes with significant health risks like cancer, heart or liver disease, high blood pressure, strokes and weakened immune systems. On top of all of the physical side effects that it can make us suffer from; we also put our mental health at risk. Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to a risk of alcohol dependence, depression and anxiety, so cutting it out for just a month a year really can reap significant benefits for both your mental and physical well being!

The benefits of Dry January aren’t just rumours, it’s been proven that regular drinkers who took the plunge and abstained from alcohol for just 30 days saw an improvement in sleep and energy levels.

It’s not just your health that benefits either but your wallet will thank you too!

With around 90 per cent of people who participated in 2018’s Dry January saving a noticeable amount of money!

58 per cent of people confirmed that they lost weight, 71 per cent had an improved night's sleep, 54 per cent saw a huge improvement in their skin and over 67 per cent saw a huge change in their energy levels compared to when they were drinking!

One of the biggest worries that individuals deciding to do Dry January may face is not just the temptation of alcohol but the concern of maintaining social connections. Contrary to common concerns, participating in Dry January doesn’t have to mean social isolation.

In fact, you may find yourself coming out of your shell and strengthening any social connections, activities such as fitness classes, board game nights, and outdoor adventures replace those traditional weekend bar gatherings, fostering deeper connections with family and friends- ones that you won’t have any trouble remembering!

During this month, many participants often find themselves gravitating toward non-alcoholic beverages.

The no and low alcoholic drinks market is one that's booming, and it's expected to grow even more! According to research conducted in 2022 the industry made over £11m in profits!

A company jumping on this trend is The Little Fine Wine Company, with them predicting that "the sober-curious lifestyle is only set to grow even more’ and become popular with more and more people.”

So as Dry January gains momentum as a global movement, more individuals are discovering the myriad of a month-long alcohol hiatus.

From physical rejuvenation to a much more enhanced mental clarity and emotional resilience, the advantages of Dry January extend far beyond the initial challenge.