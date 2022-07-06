Three Wigan borough fire crews battle blaze at derelict town centre building

Wigan borough fire crews battled for five hours to bring a blaze under control at an abandoned town centre building.

By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 12:57 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 12:57 pm

Engines from Hindley, Atherton, Leigh and Farnworth converged on Railway Road, Leigh, at 5.30pm on Tuesday July 5 to find the ground and first floors of a derelict commercial property on fire.

Read More

Read More
Renting alone cost average Wigan tenant one seventh of income even before cost-o...

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said that firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and specialist equipment to extinguish the blaze and clear smoke from the building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Crews were at Railway Road for five hours

He added that they were in attendance for around five hours.

The suspected cause of the fire has not been revealed.

WiganLeigh