Three Wigan borough fire crews battle blaze at derelict town centre building

Engines from Hindley, Atherton, Leigh and Farnworth converged on Railway Road, Leigh, at 5.30pm on Tuesday July 5 to find the ground and first floors of a derelict commercial property on fire.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said that firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels and specialist equipment to extinguish the blaze and clear smoke from the building.