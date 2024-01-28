Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It's important to make sure your drainage channels are ready for heavy rain. Proper drainage channel maintenance can prevent flooding, erosion, and costly repairs for your home.

Leading experts at Drainage Channel had this to say: “With the recent heavy rain and storms, it is vital that people have correct drainage solutions in place to prevent floods and damage to their houses. Simple tasks can go a long way with maintaining an effective drainage system. ”

Here are some tops tips to keep channels clear and functioning to combat the stormy weather:

Inspect Channels and Remove Debris

Examine drainage channels for any obstructions or debris. Leaves, branches, trash and sediment can accumulate and block water flow. Use a rake to remove leaves and clear any grates or openings. Proper debris removal will allow water to drain freely.

Trim Vegetation Along Channels

Check channels for overgrown grass, shrubs or plants. The vegetation can slow drainage and capture debris. Trim back any encroaching plants to open up the channel. Focus on the opening and interior of the channel.

Check for Erosion or Damage

Inspect channel banks and linings for any erosion issues. Repair and stabilise eroded areas to prevent further damage. Also check concrete channels for cracks and make repairs to keep structures sound.

Address Any Low Spots or Blockages

Scan the drainage channel to ensure proper sloping and no low spots where water can pool. Fill any dips or depressions. Watch for sediments, vegetation or collapsed sections that block water flow. Remove blockages to maintain clear drainage.

Widen Channels If Necessary

For channels that frequently overflow, consider widening to add drainage capacity. Consult with experts to determine if larger channels are needed for storms in your area. Expand channels gradually to maintain stability.

Sandbag Vulnerable Areas

Use sandbags around channel openings or low-lying spots to help divert stormwater. Stack sandbags securely to form a barrier. Monitor these areas closely and add more bags as needed.