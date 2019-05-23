Cattle spotted on M58 in Wigan as crash causes traffic delays

Cattle on the motorway and an overturned vehicle brought traffic to a standstill on the M58.



There was a crash on the eastbound carriageway between junction five at Up Holland and six for the Orrell Interchange shortly before 9.40am on Thursday.

Other news: Police probe as artificial grass, furniture and a TREE are stolen from Wigan gardens



A Land Rover with a trailer carrying cattle overturned and two lanes of the motorway had to be closed.

Highways England said it also shut the westbound carriageway while the animals were moved to a replacement trailer.

The motorway was cleared by 11.30am.