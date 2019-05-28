Major disruption feared as Wigan intercity train route summer closure announced

Wigan travellers could face rail chaos this summer after major engineering works at a junction in the region were announced.



Network Rail has said the West Coast Main Line will be closed for 16 days in July and August for refurbishment of the Acton Grange junction near Warrington.

That means the line running through Wigan between Crewe and Preston will be shut between July 20 and August 4.

Some trains will be diverted onto alternative routes while others will be replaced by bus services.

Passengers are urged to check the National Rail website before travelling during the period of engineering work.

A Network Rail spokesman said: "The junction is in desperate need of replacement, it is a must-do job.

"There's never an ideal time to do this kind of work but we've agreed with our colleagues at the train companies that this is the least-bad time to do it.

"Our message is to check before you travel so you know what to expect rather than having any nasty surprises."

Engineers will upgrade track, cabling, overhead lines and signalling at the junction, which is used by more than 260 trains each day.

The junction is a key connection to the northern part of the West Coast Main Line, which includes Wigan North Western station used by services going to London, Birmingham and Glasgow among other destinations.

The work is part of the £27m Great North Rail Project.