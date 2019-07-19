Roadworks to repair burst water main cause delays for drivers in Wigan

Drivers are facing delays as work is carried out to fix a burst water main on a busy road.

Two-way traffic lights were put in place on Whelley, outside The Mount, earlier this week so United Utilities could carry out repair work.

It has led to long queues for drivers using the busy road in and out of Wigan town centre, particularly during rush hour.

A council spokesman said work was expected to be completed early next week.

It follows disruption for motorists when two sets of temporary lights were in operation just 0.4 miles apart on Wigan Lane in Standish, between the Boars Head and Cherry Gardens roundabouts.

